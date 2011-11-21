* Super committee co-chairs admit defeat
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 U.S. lawmakers abandoned
their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning
debt on Monday in a sign that Washington likely will not be
able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013.
The admission of defeat by Republicans and Democrats on a
12-member congressional "super committee" is likely to cement
perceptions among voters and investors that politicians are too
divided to tackle trillion-dollar budget deficits and a
national debt that now is roughly equal to the U.S. economy.
"Despite our inability to bridge the committee's
significant differences, we end this process united in our
belief that the nation's fiscal crisis must be addressed and
that we cannot leave it for the next generation to solve,"
Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling and Democratic Senator
Patty Murray said in a joint statement.
But lawmakers will be less willing to compromise as they
shift their attention to the November 2012 presidential and
congressional elections. The finger-pointing began within
minutes of the announcement.
President Barack Obama said Republicans had scuttled the
talks by refusing to consider tax hikes on the wealthy.
"They simply will not budge from that negotiating position
and so far that refusal has been the main stumbling block that
has prevented Congress from reaching an agreement to further
reduce the deficit," Obama said at the White House.
Republicans blamed Obama for a lack of leadership and said
his Democrats had been unwilling to consider a fundamental
overhaul of government-run healthcare programs that could swamp
the economy in coming decades as the population ages.
The panel waited until after U.S. markets closed at 4 p.m.
(2100 GMT) to formally declare the effort dead, but shares on
Wall Street had already hit a one-month low due to fears of
out-of-control government debt in Europe and the United States.
UNCERTAINTY AHEAD
The committee's failure to agree on $1.2 trillion in
deficit reduction sets up a year of uncertainty on taxes and
spending that could further rattle investors.
Congress is now set to deliver those budget savings through
automatic cuts to defense and domestic programs, but some
Republicans have vowed to prevent them from hitting the
military. Obama said he would veto any effort to do so.
Credit-rating agencies could downgrade U.S. debt if the
cuts were rolled back, an event that could rattle markets that
have already been shaken by the euro zone's debt woes.
Standard & Poor's said the news validated its decision to
issue a first-ever U.S. credit downgrade in August. Moody's
Investors Service said that failure, by itself, would not lead
to a rating change.
Democrats will scramble to extend economy-boosting
measures, such as a tax cut for workers and enhanced jobless
benefits, which are due to expire at the end of the year.
Analysts say the economy could suffer if they are not extended,
but Republicans are likely to insist on spending cuts to offset
their $168 billion cost.
Obama has kept his distance from the talks, choosing
instead to emphasize a job-creation package that has been
blocked by Republicans. Aides say the collapse of the super
committee will help him paint Republicans as obstructionist as
he campaigns for re-election.
During the talks, Republicans showed a new willingness to
move from their staunch opposition to tax increases as they
pushed for an overhaul that would have closed tax breaks and
lowered rates.
Democrats rejected the proposal after they determined it
would have led to a lower tax burden for the wealthy.
