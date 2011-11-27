(Refiled to change headline)
* Democrat: cuts must be shared by defense, domestic
* Still hope for big-picture deal next year
By Vicki Allen
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 U.S. Republicans will try to
spare defense programs by reconfiguring the $1.2 trillion in
spending cuts that are to be triggered starting in 2013 by the
collapse of a congressional deficit-cutting committee, a
leading Republican senator said on Sunday.
"I think there's a broad consensus that too much of the
cuts are weighted on our defense's capabilities and would
really, really cut in deeply into our ability to defend this
nation," said Senator Pat Toomey, a member of the "super
committee" that failed last week to reach a deal to reduce the
huge U.S. debt.
"And so, I think it's important that we change the
configuration," Toomey said on ABC's "This Week."
Also on the Sunday news programs, Senator Charles Schumer
said Democrats will be willing to look at other ways to cover
costs of extending a payroll tax cut if their plan to pay for
it with a surtax on millionaires fails on the Senate floor this
week.
President Barack Obama threatened last week to veto any
efforts to undo the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts
over 10 years. The cuts are divided between domestic and
military programs and are to be triggered following the failure
of the super committee to strike a deficit-reduction deal.
The 12-member committee floundered with Republicans saying
Democrats were unwilling to overhaul government health programs
that could swamp the economy, and Democrats blaming Republicans
for refusing to allow tax increases on the very wealthy to help
bridge the deficit gap.
Toomey said the Democratic president was "suggesting that
he would veto any attempt to eliminate portions" of the cuts.
"I don't recall him having a categorical veto threat on any
change in the configuration," he said.
But Schumer, appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," said the
threatened cuts must be borne equally by defense and domestic
programs to give Republicans and Democrats an incentive to keep
striving to reach a broader deficit-reduction plan before the
severe cuts take effect in 2013.
'HUGE MISTAKE'
Tinkering with the cuts "would be a huge mistake," Schumer
said. "If you take one of those knives away" of pending cuts to
Republican-favored defense programs or Democratic-favored
domestic programs, there is no incentive to negotiate, he
said.
Schumer also said Democrats would be open to other ideas to
offset costs of extending a payroll tax cut if their bill on
the Senate floor this week does not pass. It is to be paid for
with a surtax on incomes over $1 million, expected to be a
non-starter with Republicans opposed to tax increases.
Toomey, asked about extending payroll tax cuts and
unemployment benefits, said, "Some package of that with other
features might very well pass."
But Senator Jon Kyl, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, did not
say he would agree to extend the payroll tax and unemployment
benefits.
"The payroll tax holiday has not stimulated job creation.
We don't think that is a good way to do it. Before the end of
the year, we will have discussions about what we're going to do
on all these different programs," Kyl said on "Fox News
Sunday."
Schumer and Toomey also said that despite the super
committee's collapse, they have not given up hope lawmakers
could strike a broad deficit reduction deal next year.
The stage could be set for such a deal, Schumer said, with
the scheduled expiration of the George W. Bush tax cuts in
2013, the "knives" of looming massive cuts to defense and
domestic spending triggered by the super committee's collapse,
and the end of the Republican presidential nomination process
which should prompt the nominee to try to gain support from
moderates.
"I believe ... that we have a good chance of actually
getting the big package, big deficit reduction, in 2012,"
Schumer said.
Toomey also said he was "cautiously optimistic" for a big
deficit reduction compromise if Republicans could strike a deal
with moderate Democrats who thought the spending cut plan
Republicans offered was "very constructive, was reasonable."
