* Shift in stance gives negotiating room to Democrats
* Boehner still pushing for changes to Social Security
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
will not include reforms to the Social Security retirement
program in his deficits proposals to Congress next week, the
White House said on Thursday.
Obama upset many fellow Democrats during this summer's
bitter negotiations with Republicans on raising the U.S. debt
ceiling when he expressed a willingness to change the way
government benefits are linked to inflation.
He saw the move as a way to ensure the federal pension
program remains viable in the long-term, but liberal supporters
who champion entitlement programs for the elderly felt he was
giving up too much ground to Republicans.
White House spokesman Amy Brundage said Obama's
long-awaited deficit reduction plan, to be unveiled on Monday,
"will not include any changes to Social Security."
"As the president has consistently said, he does not
believe that Social Security is a driver of our near and medium
term deficits," she said.
With Obama's shift in stance, the six Democratic members of
a congressional "super committee" charged with tackling the
federal deficit would not have to make immediate concessions,
giving them more negotiating room with their Republican
counterparts. The super committee is trying to find more than
$1.2 trillion in budget savings over 10 years by Nov. 23.
Obama's change of heart on the inflation formula could help
lower the heat from his liberal base, and could also help
Democratic members of Congress who are up for re-election.
Obama also expressed a willingness in the summer debt talks
with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a
Republican, to raise the eligibility age for Medicare health
benefits to 67 from 65.
But The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday the White
House was now looking at cuts to providers and increased
premiums for wealthier recipients of Medicare, the healthcare
program for the elderly.
A senior administration official said final decisions have
not been made about Obama's recommendations to the super
committee.
While Obama's proposals will not be binding on the
committee, they will likely feed into 2012 campaign rhetoric
and give the president an opportunity to counter the Republican
image of him as a tax-and-spend liberal.
Obama is expected to recommend more than $3 trillion in
budget savings next week, although Republican members of the
super committee have already questioned whether that is
achievable.
Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, will call on Thursday for
the super committee to consider tax reform that would close
loopholes but not raise rates, as well as changes to
entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security.
He will also argue in a speech that Republicans and
Democrats should work together to reduce business regulations
and lower taxes and spending to boost job creation and economic
growth, according to a summary provided by his office.
