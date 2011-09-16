Sept 16 President Barack Obama was due on Monday to present to a special congressional panel his ideas for narrowing U.S. budget deficits and controlling the national debt.

Following are the elements he may present to the 12-member "super committee" tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in savings over 10 years under an August deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

HEALTHCARE

Obama agreed as part of his summer debt ceiling negotiations with John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, to gradually raise the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 67.

But The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday the White House was now looking instead at cuts to providers and increased premiums for wealthier recipients.

Other savings could come from better coordination of coverage for "dual eligibles," people who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid and who account for a disproportionate share of the government's health spending.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for the elderly and disabled. Medicaid is the federal-state health insurance program for the poor.

The president may also push to require drug companies to offer the government lower prices for prescription drugs used by recipients, and to change the way the government provides Medicaid money to states that administer the program.

Drug makers, hospitals, doctors and insurers have different interests in such proposals and are expected to ramp up their lobbying of Congress to avoid losing coverage or markets.

RETIREMENT BENEFITS

As part of the Boehner negotiations, Obama was open to changing the way Social Security benefits are linked to the inflation rate in order to slow the increase in payouts.

But with political pressure increasing on Obama and his fellow Democrats ahead of the 2012 election, the White House said Social Security changes would not be part of the president's recommendations to the super committee.

The same pressure from liberal voters and labor unions means Obama is unlikely to scale back retirement benefits for federal workers, something that was discussed in the summer debt ceiling talks without any agreement.

TAXES

Obama is expected to repeat his call for wealthy Americans and companies to "pay their share" to help narrow deficits.

To finance a $447-billion jobs plan he unveiled on Sept. 8, Obama wants to limit itemized tax deductions and some tax exemptions that can be taken by individuals earning more than $200,000 a year and families earning more than $250,000.

On Monday the president may also call for new limits on the mortgage interest deduction. These could include denying it for second mortgages; lowering the $1-million value cap on eligible first mortgages to perhaps $500,000; converting the deduction into a limited tax credit; or killing it altogether, said analysts, who believe any change would likely be phased in slowly.

Also seen as a possible recommendation is a so-called "millionaire's tax" of 5.4 percent on joint returns above $1 million and individual returns above $500,000.

Possible limits on the tax break for employer-provided health insurance have been tagged as a possibility.

On the corporate tax front, Obama may suggest a repeal of "last in, first out" accounting; elimination of the deferral of income tax payment on overseas corporate profits; or changing certain large flow-through partnerships (known as S-corps) into corporations, analysts said.

Under his jobs plan, Obama has said he wants to close a loophole that allows private equity and hedge fund managers to pay the lower capital gains tax rate, instead of the income tax rate, on much of their income known as "carried interest."

The president also wants to end several tax subsidies that support the oil and gas industry, and end a tax break for companies that own private jets.

Obama may also be considering ways to get U.S. companies to bring home profits now parked abroad.

Corporations want a tax holiday allowing them to bring those profits home at a reduced tax rate. They also want a new territorial tax system that would permanently tax exempt those profits, in whole or in part, but many in Congress oppose both ideas. Big multinational companies, such as drug makers and high-tech firms with valuable intellectual property, have a lot at stake on this issue.

Republicans and businesses also want to see a lower overall corporate tax rate, but Obama is unlikely to support that without a large number of tax breaks and exemptions closed. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Kevin Drawbaugh, Andy Sullivan and Alister Bull; Editing by Xavier Briand)