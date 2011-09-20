* Proposal to curb deficit by $3.6 trillion over 10 years
* Obama proposes "Buffett Tax" on millionaires
* Republicans reject plan as politically driven
* Plan unlikely to satisfy rating agencies, analysts say
By Alister Bull and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama laid
out a $3.6 trillion plan on Monday to cut U.S. budget deficits
partly by raising taxes on the rich, but Republicans rejected
it as a political stunt and made clear the proposal had little
chance of becoming law.
Vowing to veto any plan that relies solely on spending cuts
to reduce deficits, the Democratic president's recommendations
set the stage for an ideological fight with Republicans opposed
to tax increases that will stretch through Election Day 2012.
"I will not support any plan that puts all the burden of
closing our deficit on ordinary Americans," Obama said. "We are
not going to have a one-sided deal that hurts the folks who are
most vulnerable."
Obama's speech reflected a more aggressive defense of
Democratic principles after he took a battering in two previous
budget battles with Republicans this year, which helped drive
his approval rating to new lows.
Most Americans say they are unhappy with Obama's economic
leadership, and the president's re-election hopes could hinge
on his ability to convince voters that Republicans represent
the rich, not the middle class.
On Monday, he repeatedly said all Americans must pay their
"fair share" of taxes, and he sharpened the difference between
his vision for America and that of Republicans in a speech
meant to regain support among core supporters who have said
Obama has failed to stick to liberal principles.
Republicans have consistently opposed any measures
resembling tax hikes, saying they will hurt the struggling
economy by increasing the burden on job-creating businesses.
Republican leaders stuck to that position on Monday, quickly
rejecting Obama's plan.
"Veto threats, a massive tax hike, phantom savings, and
punting on entitlement reform is not a recipe for economic or
job growth," said Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.
John Boehner, speaker of the House of Representatives and
the top Republican in Congress, said in a speech in Ohio that
"class warfare" was not leadership and taxing the rich would
not get the economy going again, Cincinnati media reported.
"Giving the federal government more money would be like
giving a cocaine addict more cocaine," Boehner said in a speech
to small business owners at the University of Cincinnati.
POLITICS, BUT A PLAN?
Analysts were skeptical Obama's plan would help America's
standing with credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor's,
which last month downgraded U.S. government debt and voiced
concern Washington was too divided to tackle the problem.
Obama's plan, which will be sent to the "super committee"
of six Republicans and six Democrats considering deficit
reduction, proposes $3.6 trillion in savings over 10 years.
Those include cuts to Medicare spending aimed mainly at
healthcare providers, particularly big drug companies,
prompting some hospital stocks to fall sharply on Wall Street.
But roughly half of overall savings come from higher tax
revenues, under the president's proposal.
That would include allowing tax breaks for upper-income
Americans to expire at the end of 2012, capping popular
deductions for things like mortgage interest and charitable
donations, and closing corporate tax loopholes.
"This is purely politics, aimed at Obama's demoralized
base. It undoubtedly has been poll-tested, so now Obama has a
populist campaign issue. There's obviously no chance this could
pass" on a vote in Congress, said Greg Valliere, chief
political strategist at consultancy Potomac Research Group.
Rudolph Penner, a former director of the Congressional
Budget Office, said rating agencies would not be impressed by
Obama's failure to recommend deeper healthcare cuts.
"If I were S&P I would not change my rating on the basis of
this proposal," he said.
'BUFFETT RULE'
Obama's call to overhaul the U.S. tax code included a
"Buffett Rule," named after billionaire investor Warren
Buffett, that would set a minimum tax rate for people earning
more than $1 million a year.
It would only affect a tiny minority of the millions of
Americans filing tax returns. But Obama aides say it would set
a standard of fairness that would boost revenue if applied.
Just hours after unveiling his plan, the president
headlined a Democratic party fundraiser in New York attended by
about 60 people paying $35,800 a plate.
Standing in a posh apartment on Manhattan's Upper East
Side, Obama said he was confident the American people supported
his vision, and took a swipe at the Republicans opposing him.
"What has been clear over the past 2 1/2 years is we have
not had a willing partner. ... What we've seen is some
irreconcilable differences, a fundamentally different vision
about where America needs to go," he said.
While critics derided Obama's plan as purely political,
some analysts saw a sober bid to tackle big fiscal problems.
"Obama's new plan is both a serious legislative proposal
and an effort to stake out his ground for his re-election
campaign," said Sarah Binder of the Brookings Institution.
The super committee must propose a deficit plan by Nov. 23.
Congress must then vote on the panel's proposal by Dec. 23 or
automatic spending cuts will be triggered across government
agencies, beginning in 2013.
It will meet behind closed doors on Tuesday for its first
deliberative meeting. "Presumably we are going to start
throwing some ideas out," said Republican Senator Jon Kyl, a
panel member.
Obama said his plan, together with savings agreed to under
an August debt ceiling deal, will cut over $4 trillion from the
10-year deficit, helping deflect Republican claims he is a
"tax-and-spend liberal" that have hurt him with independent
voters.
Obama's suggestions do not raise the eligibility age for
Medicare recipients, something he proposed during debt ceiling
negotiations with Boehner over the summer.
Instead, he is proposing something more palatable to the
left wing of his party -- $248 billion in savings from
Medicare, the government health program for the elderly.
Most of that would come from reducing overpayments to
healthcare providers.
Medicare and Medicaid are viewed by analysts as the biggest
contributors to long-term U.S. deficits, a driving issue in the
election. The U.S. budget deficit in 2011 is expected to be
about $1.3 trillion.
