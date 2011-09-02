WASHINGTON, Sept 2 A newly formed bipartisan committee of Congress will hold its first meeting on deficit reduction on Thursday, the co-chairs of the panel announced on Friday.

The so-called "super committee" will also hold its initial public hearing five days later, on Sept. 13, when it will review the history and causes of the growing U.S. debt, said co-chairs Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling.

The committee is tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in new government savings over the next decade and has a Nov. 23 deadline for doing so. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)