WASHINGTON, Sept 2 A newly formed bipartisan
committee of Congress will hold its first meeting on deficit
reduction on Thursday, the co-chairs of the panel announced on
Friday.
The so-called "super committee" will also hold its initial
public hearing five days later, on Sept. 13, when it will
review the history and causes of the growing U.S. debt, said
co-chairs Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican
Representative Jeb Hensarling.
The committee is tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion
in new government savings over the next decade and has a Nov.
23 deadline for doing so.
