Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of reopened 2-year floating rate notes brought these results: 1-Year 11-month FRN MARGIN High 0.064 pct Median 0.060 pct Low 0.049 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES Price 99.962992 Accepted at high 24.24 pct Bid-to-cover ratio 5.29 AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars) Total accepted 13,000,089,900 Total public bids tendered 68,773,969,900 Competitive bids accepted 12,985,120,000 Noncompetitive bids accepted 14,969,900 Fed add-ons 0 Primary Dealer Tendered 43,891,000,000 Primary Dealer Accepted 7,095,520,000 Direct Bidder Tendered 4,445,000,000 Direct Bidder Accepted 740,000,000 Indirect Bidder Tendered 20,423,000,000 Indirect Bidder Accepted 5,149,600,000 FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS Issue date Feb. 28, 2014 Original issue Jan. 31, 2014 Maturity date Jan. 31, 2016 CUSIP number 912828WK2 Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.