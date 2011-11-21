WASHINGTON Nov 21 Republican Senator Jon Kyl said on Monday members of a special congressional panel were still talking in advance of a statement later in the day that aides said would announce its failure to get a landmark deal to reduce the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion.

"I wouldn't be optimistic. I don't want to create any false hope here," Kyl, a member of the committee, said on FOX News. "My point is that we're still talking. And I think that's what people expect us to do, and we'll do that until late this afternoon." (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and David Morgan; editing by Vicki Allen)