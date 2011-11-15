WASHINGTON Nov 15 Jack Lew, President Barack Obama's White House budget chief, said on Tuesday the congressional debt-reduction "super committee" was struggling to reach a deal before its November 23 deadline.

Lew said the next few days were critical. "If you read the tea leaves they are struggling," Lew said. But he added: "They are not done, they are not finished with this."

If the panel fails to reach a deal, or Congress blocks one, painful, across-the-board spending cuts of $1.2 trillion will be triggered in 2013.

Lew, speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington, said it was still very important for the committee to succeed because the automatic cuts that will be triggered were deliberately designed to be noxious.

"The cuts that take effect in 2013 are an unacceptable set of policies," Lew said. "I'm rooting for success. I still think they can pull something out."

If the panel fails, Lew said he believed there will be action on deficits at the end of 2012, after the presidential election, because there will be a "perfect storm" of circumstances that will force Congress's hand, including the looming expiration of the Bush-era tax cuts.

The 12-member bipartisan panel, created after this summer's debt limit crisis, is tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion of debt reductions over 10 years, but has just eight days to produce a deal.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; editing by Mary Milliken