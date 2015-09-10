WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Thursday maintained his forecast that U.S. borrowing
capacity would last at least until late October, and added that
the Treasury's cash balance would temporarily rise with Sept. 15
tax payments.
In a letter to U.S. congressional leaders, Lew urged them to
raise the debt limit as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary
risks to financial markets, to business and consumer confidence,
and the U.S. credit rating.
"On July 29, I wrote to inform you that the extraordinary
measures we have been employing to preserve borrowing capacity
would not be exhausted before late October, and that they likely
would last for at least a brief additional period of time. That
continues to be our view, based upon our best and most recent
information," Lew wrote.
Lew said the Treasury may again meet its goal of maintaining
a $150 billion cash balance briefly in mid-September.
"We anticipate that it will rise temporarily after the
September 15 deadline for corporate and individual tax
receipts-possibly above $150 billion-and then will decline
again," he wrote.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)