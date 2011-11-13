(This is a repeat of a story that was first published on Nov.
11. No changes have been made to the text).
(Repeats Nov. 11 story with change to the text)
* Lobbying grows more personal as deficit deadline looms
* Lobby groups cut TV ads, focus on target messaging
By David Morgan and Tim Gaynor
Nov 11 Richard Smith, a retired attorney and
Navy veteran, has a message for Republican U.S. Senator Jon Kyl
and the rest of the special bipartisan committee in Congress
that is trying to reach a deal to cut the U.S. deficit.
"For me, a society is only as good as it treats people that
are less able to take care of themselves," Smith said at a
small rally against potential cuts in education and programs
for the poor, held outside Kyl's office in Phoenix, Arizona.
Smith and a dozen fellow demonstrators standing with signs
that read "Cuts Kill Jobs" and "Honk for Jobs" may not have
seemed like much of a force in the tumultuous political debate
over how to close Washington's annual deficit, which has been
topping $1 trillion a year.
But they are part of a large and increasingly personal
lobbying campaign to sway the six Republicans and six Democrats
on the so-called "super committee" as they approach a Nov. 23
deadline for striking a deal to trim the fiscal shortfall by at
least $1.2 trillion over 10 years.
Much in doubt is whether Kyl and his fellow panelists have
time to listen, as the committee struggles to avoid a deadlock
that would usher in automatic spending cuts in defense, the
Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and
discretionary domestic spending.
"Every day now, the influence of lobbying diminishes where
the super committee is concerned," said a Republican lobbyist,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Aides to individual lawmakers say their respective bosses
on the super committee are too busy trying to cut a deal to pay
much, if any, attention to the newspaper and television
advertisements by special interest groups that seek to sway
their thinking.
But Craig Holman of Congress Watch, a public advocacy
group, disagreed, saying: "Members of the super committee are
intensely paying attention. They are under one of the most
extreme lobbying campaigns that we have seen in quite a while
-- largely because so many interests are being impacted here."
Scores of lobbyists and groups -- representing everyone
from airlines and doctors to defense contractors, oil companies
and food stamp recipients -- have spent millions of dollars
since Sept. 5 and mobilized thousands of people in hopes of
deflecting the budget ax from their share of federal spending.
The group AARP, for example, opposes possible cuts to
Medicare and the Social Security federal retirement program on
behalf of older Americans. It alone has sent 7.3 million
emails, letters and messages to lawmakers from members since
the summer, while spending millions of dollars on television
commercials nationwide.
'CUT A DEAL'
But less than two weeks before the committee's deadline,
lobbying tactics that once aimed to influence not only the
super committee members but their colleagues in Congress have
been tightened.
"At this point, the lobbyists are very focused on the 12
members of the super committee, because it's clear that the
(congressional) leadership is telling them to cut a deal," said
Ethan Siegal of the Bethesda, Maryland-based Washington
Exchange, which analyzes policy issues for institutional
investors.
Interest groups representing doctors, nurses and hospitals
have largely stopped running TV ads across the country and
shifted focus to phone banks, letters and emails aimed at super
committee members and their staffs.
This week, after some groups pulled their national TV ads,
the American Petroleum Institute took to the air waves in
Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, the home states of four of the
super committee's six Republicans -- representatives Fred Upton
and Dave Camp and senators Pat Toomey and Rob Portman.
The radio ads oppose possible changes in corporate tax
deductions that API says would hurt the oil industry, eliminate
jobs and raise the cost of energy.
Camp and Upton are committee chairmen in the House of
Representatives with jurisdiction over issues involving taxes
and energy. Toomey and Portman sit on the Senate Budget
Committee. Portman is influential in tax circles as a former
White House budget director and member of House Ways and
Means.
Other interest groups have taken out full-page print ads
opposing cuts to Medicare, diabetes research and military
benefits in Washington political journals likely to be read by
super committee members and their staffs.
Some lobby efforts are focusing on non-super committee
members to position themselves for the congressional debate
that would follow any deficit-cutting recommendation. Congress
is required to vote on any super committee package by Dec. 23.
"I get a hundred calls a day to my office, don't cut
Medicare. Nobody's talking about cutting Medicare, what they're
talking about is making it more efficient," Republican Senator
Tom Coburn, an influential lawmaker who does not sit on the
super committee, told the Reuters Washington Summit.
Smith and his fellow activists in Phoenix, who included
veterans, students and unemployed people, were part of a
multi-state strategy that also had demonstrators outside the
offices of Camp, Upton, Toomey and super committee co-chair Jeb
Hensarling, a Texas congressman.
A day earlier, thousands of elderly people and union
members rallied against possible cuts to Social Security and
Medicare outside the Boston offices of Democratic Senator and
super panelist John Kerry and Republican Senator Scott Brown,
whose vote could be crucial in the closely divided Senate.
"We need Senator Kyl to hear the voice of the people," said
19-year-old Isaac Aranda back in Phoenix. "I have no job ...
there's not going to be enough money for retirement ... they
are cutting opportunities for everybody."
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor in Phoenix, and by David Morgan,
Thomas Ferraro, David Ingram, Andy Sullivan, and Emily
Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)