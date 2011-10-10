* CBO suggests limits would save government billions
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Medicare supplemental health
plans, popular among politically powerful retirees, could come
under the budget knife being wielded by the special
deficit-reduction panel of the U.S. Congress, according to
sources keeping close watch on its work.
The so-called "Medigap" insurance plans shield the elderly
-- many living on fixed incomes -- from costly deductibles and
other expenses not covered by the traditional fee-for-service
Medicare healthcare program.
"This one is clearly on the table," said a lobbyist who has
been following "super committee" deliberations on ways to trim
federal budget deficits by at least $1.2 trillion over 10
years.
But super committee Democrats are unlikely to vote to
saddle retirees with new out-of-pocket expenses if Republicans
refuse to embrace tax increases for the wealthy.
While the elderly buy the private plans, studies suggest
they boost government Medicare costs as the extra coverage for
deductibles and co-pays encourages greater use of medical
services. That, in turn, pushes up costs for Medicare, which
has to pay for its portion of the care.
As a result, proposals to limit the plans have been
included in a number of deficit reduction packages, including
one proposed by President Barack Obama.
A congressional aide, who did not want to be identified,
told Reuters it was one of the ideas being reviewed by the
super committee.
Medigap plans are popular among people who choose not to
enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, which deliver Medicare
benefits through private insurers, or have no employer-backed
retirement health benefits. Some Medigap plans pay nearly all
the relatively high Medicare cost-sharing requirements.
The federal government already regulates Medigap plans,
which are offered by insurers such as United Healthcare
Insurance, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), and
Bankers Life and Casualty Company, a unit of CNO Financial
Group Inc. (CNO.N).
Of some 46 million people enrolled in Medicare, about 9
million have signed up for one of 10 standardized Medigap
plans. A majority are enrolled in plans with little or no
deductibles or cost-sharing requirements, according to the
Kaiser Family Foundation.
ON THE TABLE
Budget analysts argue that getting "more skin in the game"
by requiring Medicare enrollees to pay a share of costs that
otherwise would be covered by Medigap plans would discourage
unnecessary visits to the doctor.
In his submission to the super committee, Obama proposed a
30 percent surcharge on premiums for new Medicare beneficiaries
who buy low deductible Medigap plans starting in 2017.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said Obama's
proposal saved an estimated $2.5 billion over 10 years. But the
budget savings would grow over time as new Medicare enrollees
turn to higher deductible Medigap plans to save money.
More far-reaching proposals that would affect current
holders of low deductible Medigap plans would save even more --
as much as $93 billion over 10 years, according to the CBO.
The six Democrats and six Republicans on the super
committee have until Nov. 23 to develop a deficit-reduction
plan. If it fails, a similar amount of across-the-board
spending cuts would be automatically triggered starting in
2013. Congress will have one month to vote on any super
committee deal.
DISCOURAGING NECESSARY CARE
Obama's bipartisan fiscal commission last year suggested
requiring a $550 deductible on Medigap plans and limiting
coverage on the next $5,000 of costs to 50 percent. CBO said
such a plan would save about $53 billion over a decade.
The health insurance industry and healthcare advocates
oppose moves to restrict Medigap plans. They argue that
limiting coverage would not just discourage unnecessary doctor
visits, it would discourage necessary care.
"My hope is that Democrats are going to be loath to make
changes in something that deals with out-of-pocket expenses for
seniors and I believe they will be," said Ron Pollack,
executive director of Families USA.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners wrote
the super committee last month to urge the panel to avoid
changes that would affect current policy holders.
"An abrupt alteration of the Medigap cost-sharing benefits
for in force policies will cause a major market disruption and
cause serious confusion for seniors," the group wrote.
The insurance commissioners also noted that two new types
of Medigap policies, which require higher cost sharing, were
introduced into the market only last year. More time is needed
to gauge their effect on the Medicare program, the letter
said.
