RIYADH May 22 The United States has no
immediate plans to alter the size of its 2012 debt issuance
which will be close to its full-year plan, a senior U.S.
Treasury Department official said on Tuesday.
Analysts have said the U.S. government might ramp up sales
of Treasury bills later this year if tax receipts continue to
run below last year's levels and federal spending holds steady
at current levels.
"We do not have any immediate plans to change the size and
frequency of our debt issuance... You can still have some small
changes depending on economic recovery," Mary Miller, under
secretary for domestic finance told a financial conference in
the Saudi capital.
