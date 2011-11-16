* 'Patriotic Millionaires' say they want others to benefit
* They reject argument that taxing the rich kills jobs
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Nearly 140 millionaires
asked a divided U.S. Congress on Wednesday to increase their
taxes for the sake of the nation.
"Please do the right thing," the entrepreneurs and business
leaders wrote President Barack Obama and congressional leaders,
noting that they benefited from a sound economy and now want
others to do so. "Raise our taxes."
The letter was signed by 138 members of "Patriotic
Millionaires for Fiscal Strength." The group was created a year
ago during a failed bid to persuade Congress to end tax cuts
for millionaires enacted under Republican former President
George W. Bush.
The group is now making the same request of a 12-member
congressional "super committee," which is struggling to reach a
bipartisan deal to cut the deficit by at least $1.2 trillion
over the next decade in order to help put the nation on sound
financial footing.
Obama and his fellow Democrats have been pushing for
increased taxes to help do it. But Republicans, who control the
House of Representatives, have said no, arguing that tax rises
on the wealthy would kill jobs.
"Patriotic Millionaires" reject such thinking.
Eric Schoenberg, chairman of CampusWorks, Inc, a higher
education technology company, said if Congress ended Bush-era
tax cuts it would affect him and his fellow millionaires in the
group "about as much as a dead fly interrupts a picnic."
Schoenberg declined to estimate how many other millionaires
agree with him, but told reporters, "There is a substantial
number of people who feel like we do."
Phil Villers, founder of Computervision Corp, said: "Those
of us who can afford it should step up. That is our message to
the super committee. We hope they listen."
Schoenberg and Villers were among a group of about two
dozen millionaires who held a news conference after attending a
hearing on job creation chaired by Democratic Representative
Raul Grijalva, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
The millionaires planned a busy day, with hopes to visit a
number of lawmakers, including those on the super committee.
"God bless them," Grijalva said after the millionaires
appeared before his caucus. "They are successful and they are
wise."
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)