U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin urges Congress to lift debt limit before recess

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday urged Congress to raise the federal debt limit before lawmakers leave Washington for their August recess to avoid increased interest costs to taxpayers and market uncertainty about a potential default.

Mnuchin told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that maintaining U.S. creditworthiness was of "utmost importance" and the United States must pay its bills on time.

"As I've suggested in the past, based upon our best estimate at the time, we do have funding through September, but I have urged Congress to take this up before they leave for the recess," Mnuchin said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)