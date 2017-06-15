PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The White House has not decided whether Congress should pass a bill raising the debt ceiling without including any additional financial reforms, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday.
"There are various thoughts about how to get something passed, but I don't think we've settled on how to move forward yet," Mulvaney told reporters at a briefing.
"Will it be a clean debt ceiling vote? Will it be a debt ceiling vote with some type of reforms attached to it? I don't think we've settled on that," he said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.