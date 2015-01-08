NEW YORK Jan 8 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Thursday it will sell $24 billion of three-year notes
next Monday, the smallest offering of this maturity since May
2007.
The government's finance arm has pared the size of the
three-year note auctions for three straight
months on reduced borrowing needs due to stronger tax receipts
as the economy has continued to expand.
The three-year note sale is part of next week's $58 billion
in fixed-rate coupon debt supply.
The Treasury will sell $21 billion of a 10-year Treasury
note originally issued in November next Tuesday
and a 30-year bond initially issued in November next Wednesday
.
On the open market, the yield on three-year Treasuries
was up 0.5 basis point at 0.981 percent, rising from
a three-week low of 0.902 percent set on Tuesday.
