RPT-GRAPHIC-Two budgets, two speeds: Greece outstrips France
* Euro zone primary surplus/deficits - http://tmsnrt.rs/2kwFMko
BERLIN, Feb 20 Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary development, the head of the euro zone bailout fund said in comments published on Monday.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Flows into fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are growing rapidly with Asian institutional investors looking to earmark an increasing chunk of their investments into such products this year, according to a survey done by Greenwich Associates.