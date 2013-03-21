UPDATE 2-Macron takes aim at pension reform, lawmakers in manifesto
* Would sell down govt stakes in some firms (Adds details, reactions from unions, bosses)
WASHINGTON, March 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7 year notes next week, see:
2-year notes:
5-year notes:
7-year notes:
* Would sell down govt stakes in some firms (Adds details, reactions from unions, bosses)
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by declining sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where it hopes for a rebound as economic conditions improve.
NEW YORK, March 2 UBS economists said on Thursday they expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting in mid-March as recent data signaled rising domestic inflation and global growth.