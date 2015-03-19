TREASURIES-Yields edge higher after strong U.S. private payrolls data

* ADP private payrolls at 263,000 in March * Data suggests strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report Friday * Faster Fed rate hike pace viewed as possible * Fed to release March meeting minutes at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. private payrolls data boosted expectations of a robust jobs report on Friday and possibly a faster pace of interest rate increases fro