Israel's Netafim hires Goldman Sachs to handle possible sale
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.
LONDON, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had not been recalled to South Africa by his President, but "asked to come back home" and had been planning to do so anyway.