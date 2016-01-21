BRIEF-Vine Resources files for IPO of up to $500 mln for co's class A common stock
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
WASHINGTON Jan 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, see:
2-year notes: here
5-year notes: here
7-year notes: here
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017