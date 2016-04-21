BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
WASHINGTON, April 21 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, see:
2-year notes here
5-year notes here
7-year notes here
(Washington economics newsroom)
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.