TREASURIES-Yields dip as U.S. data fuels doubts over Fed rate hikes

* U.S. May housing starts weaker than expected * Data compounds doubts over third Fed rate hike in 2017 * Treasuries broadly post weekly declines (Updates prices) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Friday, with all maturities posting weekly declines, after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data fueled doubts that the Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates again this year. U.S. housing starts dropped 5.5 percen