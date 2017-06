Argentina says 1st quarter 2017 unemployment rate was 9.2 percent

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina's unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the government's Indec statistics agency said in a report on Wednesday, compared with 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)