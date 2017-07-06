EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate future yields slip as consumer prices decline
(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian
interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer
prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the
case for a sharp rate cut this month.
Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23
percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual
inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the
central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl