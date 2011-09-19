WASHINGTON, Sept 19 House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Monday rejected President Barack Obama's $3 trillion plan to cut U.S. deficits, saying it would fail to tackle long-term problems and would raise taxes.

In a statement, Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, said Obama "has not made a serious contribution" to the effort by a special bipartisan congressional committee that has been asked to make recommendations to reduce the deficit by $1.2 trillion over 10 years.

Boehner said the Democratic president's proposal fails to tackle the financial problems facing federal health and retirement programs and insists on raising taxes.

(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)