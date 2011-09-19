WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Monday that comprehensive tax reform is necessary to make the United States a better environment for growth and investment.

"If you do it sensibly through tax reform you'll strengthen investment centers, you'll make growth in the U.S. stronger, you'll make people more confident in the future, more likely to invest here. That's something we should all be working towards," Geithner told reporters after President Barack Obama unveiled a $3 trillion plan to cut U.S. deficits by raising taxes on the rich.

