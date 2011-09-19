WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Monday that comprehensive tax reform
is necessary to make the United States a better environment for
growth and investment.
"If you do it sensibly through tax reform you'll strengthen
investment centers, you'll make growth in the U.S. stronger,
you'll make people more confident in the future, more likely to
invest here. That's something we should all be working
towards," Geithner told reporters after President Barack Obama
unveiled a $3 trillion plan to cut U.S. deficits by raising
taxes on the rich.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles, Kim Dixon, Caren Bohan and
Malathi Nayak; Editing by Will Dunham)