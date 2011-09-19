* Obama plan imposes cuts on hospital, drug industries
* Shares of hospital companies drop
* Industry says cuts would erode care for the elderly
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. hospital and drug
industries lashed out at provisions of President Barack Obama's
deficit reduction plan that would saddle them with more than
$200 billion in federal healthcare spending cuts.
Lobbyists vowed to fight proposals for Medicare, which
covers the elderly, that are aimed at saving $135 billion on
prescriptions by requiring drugmakers to provide steeper
rebates similar to those for Medicaid, which covers the poor.
Another $42 billion would come from adjustments in Medicare
payments to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and
in-patient rehabilitation centers.
Obama outlined the plan on Monday as part of a $3.6
trillion proposal to cut the nation's debt that would largely
rely on raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Other provisions target payments that hospitals and
drugmakers receive from Medicaid, aiming to put more of the
burden of cost-savings on industry than on beneficiaries of
government health benefits.
Together, the hospital and pharmaceutical industries will
bear about two-thirds of the $320 billion in savings that the
Obama plan envisions in federal healthcare spending.
On Wall Street, shares of hospital operators declined as
investors feared more reimbursement cuts to the Medicare
program. HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) fell 6.7 percent, Community
Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) 3.2 percent and Tenet Healthcare
Corp (THC.N) 3.8 percent.
The NYSE Arca pharmaceuticals index .DRG fell 0.9
percent, in line with the wider stock market, as investors are
already expecting weaker sales in the U.S. market with an
influx of generic medicines.
The two industries' main trade groups -- the American
Hospital Association and the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America -- said the president's
deficit-cutting plan could mean the loss of thousands of jobs
and curtail access for the elderly, disabled and the poor.
"Funding cuts would mean decreased access to care for our
nation's seniors and could overload emergency rooms, shut down
trauma units and reduce patient access to the latest
treatments," AHA President and Chief Executive Rich Umbdenstock
said in a statement.
PhRMA Senior Vice President Matt Bennett took aim at the
plan's intent to strengthen the Independent Payment Advisory
Board, an oversight panel created by Obama's 2010 healthcare
law, saying a strengthened body could impose sweeping changes
to Medicare without congressional scrutiny.
"We believe IPAB will result in access problems for
Medicare beneficiaries," he said in a separate statement.
PhRMA's interests would also be affected by a proposal to
speed generic drugs to the market by prohibiting court
settlements that delay their arrival and reducing the period of
time that brand name biologic drugs are protected.
The overall debt reduction plan calls for $1.5 trillion in
tax revenues, $580 billion in mandatory spending cuts and more
savings from drawing down U.S. military involvement in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
The president's proposals are a recommendation for the six
Republicans and six Democrats on a congressional "super
committee" that is charged with reducing the deficit by at
least $1.2 trillion over 10 years ahead of a November
deadline.
Analysts said few of the president's healthcare savings
proposals were likely to pass muster with Republicans in
Congress, who rejected them as a political stunt.
Advocates for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries warned
that the proposals would still shift a significant amount of
the burden onto elderly, disabled and poor beneficiaries as
well as cash-strapped states.
For example, about $4 billion would be saved from future
retirees by raising deductibles for Medicare doctor visits,
imposing a new charge for home healthcare and placing a
surcharge on some private insurance plans that help pay
Medicare costs. All of those changes would begin in 2017.
At least one healthcare group welcomed the plan. The
American Medical Association said a proposal to reform Medicare
payments to doctors would better reflect the costs of caring
for patients.
