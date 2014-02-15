By Steve Holland
| RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 15 President Barack
Obama signed legislation on Saturday that raises the U.S. debt
limit through March 2015, taking the politically volatile issue
off the table with congressional elections coming up this
November.
Without an increase in the statutory debt limit, the U.S.
government would have soon defaulted on some of its obligations
and would have had to shut down some programs, an historic event
that would have caused severe market turmoil.
On a long holiday weekend in a desert resort area in
southern California, Obama put his signature on the legislation
without fanfare, while behind closed doors at the Sunnylands
retreat.
It was a quiet end to the latest chapter in what has been
one of the more challenging aspects of his presidency, as he and
his fellow Democrats have repeatedly sparred with Republicans
over increasing the country's borrowing authority.
Extending the debt ceiling to March 2015 means the issue may
not get caught up in election-year politics.
Congress had given final approval to the increase after
final action in the Senate on Wednesday, but only over the
objections of Texas Republican Ted Cruz, a favorite of the
conservative Tea Party movement. It appeared at first there
would not be enough Republicans to join the Democratic majority
and advance the bill.
But a decision by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
and No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn, who are both up for
re-election this year, to vote to advance the measure ensured
that it would survive.
The House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a
majority, passed the measure in a close vote on Tuesday after
Republicans dropped the confrontational tactics they had used in
similar votes over the past three years.
The advance of the measure has brought relief to financial
markets. Investors were becoming increasingly jittery ahead of
Feb. 27, the date by which the U.S. Treasury had been warning
its borrowing authority would be exhausted, putting federal
payments at risk.