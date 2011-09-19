WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama will
release a plan on Monday calling for more than $3 trillion in
deficit cuts over 10 years, with about half of the savings
coming from higher taxes on the wealthy and big corporations.
In remarks in the White House Rose Garden at 10.30 a.m.
(1430 GMT), Obama will also seek to energize his Democratic
supporters with a vow to shield middle-class social insurance
programs from large-scale cuts.
"The president will make clear he is not going to support
any plan that asks everything of some Americans, nothing of
others," said an official who previewed the plan for
reporters.
"He'll say that he'll veto any bill that takes one dime
from the Medicare benefits seniors rely on without asking the
wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations to pay their fair
share."
