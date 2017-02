WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama on Monday called on U.S. lawmakers to pass his jobs proposal and take up his plan to slash up to $3 trillion from the deficit over a decade.

"Washington has to live within its means," Obama said. "We have to cut what we can't afford to pay for what really matters."

Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, are firmly against any tax hikes to raise revenues, so the plan is not seen moving forward in its current form. (Reporting by Caren Bohan, Deborah Charles and Kim Dixon; Editing by Will Dunham)