HOLLAND, Mich. Aug 11 President Barack Obama vowed on Thursday to put out new proposals "week by week" for boosting economic growth and job creation and said Congress needs to complete work on a deficit-reduction plan.

But Obama, speaking to workers at a battery plant in Michigan, said the country's financial house must be put in order in a responsible way. "Not just with more cuts this year or next year -- those cuts would weaken the economy more than it already is, and we've already cut a trillion dollars in what's called discretionary spending," he said. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Matt Spetalnick)