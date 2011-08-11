HOLLAND, Mich. Aug 11 President Barack Obama
vowed on Thursday to put out new proposals "week by week" for
boosting economic growth and job creation and said Congress
needs to complete work on a deficit-reduction plan.
But Obama, speaking to workers at a battery plant in
Michigan, said the country's financial house must be put in
order in a responsible way. "Not just with more cuts this year
or next year -- those cuts would weaken the economy more than
it already is, and we've already cut a trillion dollars in
what's called discretionary spending," he said.
