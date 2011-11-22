MANCHESTER, N.H. Nov 22 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday U.S. lawmakers would have a chance to vote again next week to extend a payroll tax cut which, he said, would hurt the economy and employment if it were not extended into 2012.

"In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are going to give them another chance," Obama said, referring to lawmakers in Congress and Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

"Next week they are going to get to take a simple vote. If they vote no again the typical family's taxes will go up $1,000 next year."

Obama made his pitch in New Hampshire, where his potential Republican presidential rivals in the 2012 presidential election are campaigning ahead of a party primary contest in early January.

(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Jeff Mason)