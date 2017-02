WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama's call for $3 trillion in new U.S. government savings, through a mix of tax increases and spending cuts, was dismissed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

"A massive tax hike, phantom savings, and punting on entitlement reform is not a recipe for economic or job growth-or even meaningful deficit reduction," McConnell said in a statement.

