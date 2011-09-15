WASHINGTON, Sept 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
will not recommend changes to the government's Social Security
retirement program in his deficits proposals to Congress next
week, the White House said on Thursday.
"The president's recommendation for deficit reduction will
not include any changes to Social Security because, as the
president has consistently said, he does not believe that
Social Security is a driver of our near and medium term
deficits," White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said.
"He believes that both parties need to work together on a
parallel track to strengthen Social Security for future
generations rather than taking a piecemeal approach as part of
a deficit reduction plan," Brundage said.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)