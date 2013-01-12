By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 12 So much for the $1 trillion
platinum coin idea.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday it will not
produce platinum coins as a way of generating $1 trillion in
revenue and avoiding a battle in Congress over raising the U.S.
debt ceiling.
The idea of creating $1 trillion by minting platinum coins
has gained some currency among Democrats in recent days as a way
of sidestepping congressional Republicans who are threatening to
reject a necessary increase in the debt ceiling unless deep
spending cuts are made.
The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, both
independent of one another, each concluded this was not a viable
option.
"Neither the Treasury Department nor the Federal Reserve
believes that the law can or should be used to facilitate the
production of platinum coins for the purpose of avoiding an
increase in the debt limit," said Treasury spokesman Anthony
Coley in a statement.
Congress' refusal in 2011 to raise the debt ceiling unless
the White House agreed to large spending cuts brought the United
States close to the brink of a debt default and dealt the weak
recovery a setback.
Another crisis is brewing as the United States is expected
to reach its authorized debt limit of $16.4 trillion in
February.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said that with the platinum
coin question resolved, the pressure is on congressional
Republicans now to act to raise the debt ceiling.
"Congress can pay its bills or they can fail to act and put
the nation into default," he said. "When congressional
Republicans played politics with this issue last time, putting
us at the edge of default, it was a blow to our economic
recovery, causing our nation's credit rating to be downgraded."
There was also no change in Obama's opposition to another
possible way to get around Congress that some Democrats support
- that of invoking a line in the 14th amendment to the U.S.
Constitution.
Part of the 14th amendment says the validity of the public
debt should not be questioned, which some Democrats take to mean
that the president can raise the debt ceiling on his own. The
White House says it does not believe that approach would stand
up legally.
"Congress needs to do its job," said Carney.
The idea behind the platinum coin was that Treasury would
mint a coin or coins from the precious metal and that the value
would be placed at $1 trillion.
For the plan to work, the Federal Reserve would have to
deposit it in the Treasury account and credit the account $1
trillion that could be used to pay the nation's bills.
But if the Federal Reserve does not believe that the coin is
worth $1 trillion and refuses to buy it, then the plan falls
apart.
Some liberals, like New York Times columnist Paul Krugman,
had supported the idea and a petition submitted to the White
House website had thousands of signatures. This kind of momentum
prompted both the Fed and the Obama administration to consider
the concept, and they ultimately decided it would not work.