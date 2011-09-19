WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama will
release a plan on Monday calling for more than $3 trillion in
deficit cuts over 10 years, with roughly half of the savings
coming from higher taxes on the wealthy and big corporations.
Obama will seek to energize his Democratic supporters with
a vow to shield middle-class social insurance programs from
large-scale cuts when he delivers remarks in the White House
Rose Garden at 10.30 a.m. (1430 GMT).
Those ideas are part of a blueprint Obama will send for
consideration by a congressional "super committee" tasked with
finding at least $1.2 trillion in savings over a decade.
Following are the highlights of Obama's plan:
TAX INCREASES
The plan would raise $1.5 trillion from changes to the U.S.
tax code, according to two officials who previewed Obama's
recommendations for reporters. Of that, $800 billion in savings
would come from allowing President George W. Bush's tax cuts
for wealthy Americans to expire.
Another $700 billion would come from ridding the tax code
of special breaks. Obama has proposed limiting deductions for
higher-income households and eliminating breaks for oil and gas
companies and firms that purchase corporate jets.
In a populist step designed to appeal to voters, Obama
would require millionaires to pay higher taxes. He has called
that idea the "Buffett Rule" because it is based on a
suggestion put forth by billionaire Warren Buffett, an ally of
the president. Buffett has written that rich people like
himself often pay less in tax than those who work for them
because of tax-code loopholes.
RETIREMENT BENEFITS
Obama's plan would avoid large-scale cuts in big
middle-class entitlement programs such as the Social Security
retirement program and the Medicare health plan for older
Americans.
His plan includes $248 billion in savings from the Medicare
health program. Many of the cuts would come from reduced
payments to health providers. Obama will also recommend another
roughly $330 billion in savings from other entitlement
programs.
Administration officials said he will pledge to veto any
plan to cut benefits for Medicare recipients unless the wealthy
and big corporations are required to pay their "fair share" of
taxes.
His plan would not raise the age at which retirees become
eligible for Medicare benefits.
Obama also will not propose any changes to Social
Security.
WINDING DOWN WARS
The plan assumes $1.1 trillion in savings from winding down
the war in Iraq and moving ahead with planned troop reductions
from Afghanistan. Critics are likely to label this element of
the plan a "gimmick" because it does not represent new policy
but instead reflects drawdowns of U.S. forces that have already
been announced.
SAVINGS ON INTEREST PAYMENTS
The plan assumes $430 billion in savings on interest
payments because of the cuts elsewhere in the budget.
