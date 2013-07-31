UPDATE 1-Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn 2018' - Sturgeon
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Treasury plans to cut by $1 billion the coupon auction size in two-year notes in the next month, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Matthew Rutherford said on Wednesday.
Rutherford said auction sizes for both two- and three-year notes will decrease by a further $1 billion in September or October.
The Treasury earlier on Wednesday said it planned to decrease coupon auction sizes due to the improvement in the government's fiscal position.
Rutherford told reporters the cuts in auction sizes would be more modest than the last time Treasury cut back, in 2010, as there is other debt that will mature soon, in five and seven-year notes.
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.