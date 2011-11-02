WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday dropped plans to gradually shrink bond and note
auction sizes because of uncertainty over fiscal stimulus
legislation and deficit reduction moves by a congressional
panel.
The Treasury announced a $72 billion quarterly refunding of
its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities, which will
raise $48.1 billion in new cash and said it would take a wait
and see approach to the fiscal outlook.
"Given the current range of potential fiscal policy
outcomes, Treasury believes that it is prudent to hold offering
sizes for notes and bonds stable over the near term," Treasury
Assistant Secretary Mary Miller said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville; Editing by
Neil Stempleman)