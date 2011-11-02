WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday dropped plans to gradually shrink bond and note auction sizes because of uncertainty over fiscal stimulus legislation and deficit reduction moves by a congressional panel.

The Treasury announced a $72 billion quarterly refunding of its 3-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities, which will raise $48.1 billion in new cash and said it would take a wait and see approach to the fiscal outlook.

"Given the current range of potential fiscal policy outcomes, Treasury believes that it is prudent to hold offering sizes for notes and bonds stable over the near term," Treasury Assistant Secretary Mary Miller said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman)