* Treasury to hold auction sizes steady, boost TIPS
* Quarterly refunding to raise $48.1 bln in new cash
* Uncertainty on fiscal outlook shapes offering plans
By David Lawder and Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday scrapped plans to gradually shrink the size of its
debt sales, citing mounting uncertainty over economic
prospects, job stimulus plans and deficit reduction efforts.
"We have some uncertainty in terms of both the legislative
outcomes on the American Jobs Act ... (and) we also have
probably more uncertainty in the economic outlook than we had
in the summer," Mary Miller, the Treasury's assistant secretary
for financial markets, told a news conference after unveiling
plans to sell $72 billion of U.S. debt securities next week.
"For those two reasons, we think it's prudent to just stay
stable right now and to just watch the path of developments
from here," she added.
The Treasury will sell $72 billion worth of three- and
10-year notes and 30-year bonds next Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday, adding $48.1 billion in new cash to its coffers.
But it said it will take a wait-and-see approach on the
In response to questions, Miller indicated another
potential source of uncertainty not too far in the future. She
said the Treasury likely will notify Congress "around the end
of the year or ... early next year" that it is within $100
billion of hitting the debt ceiling once again. As of Monday,
it was $245 billion below the $15.194 trillion limit.
The last debt limit increase battle pitted Republicans and
Democrats on Capitol Hill in a bitter fight this summer that
took the country to the brink of an historic default and
rattled financial markets around the globe.
In that deal, Congress raised the debt limit by $400
billion immediately and gave President Barack Obama authority
to raise it another $500 billion, subject to a vote of
disapproval by Congress that would be certain to stir more
election-year controversy. He can then raise it another $1.5
trillion, subject to yet another vote of disapproval.
Miller had said in August that the Treasury expected to cut
the amounts of bonds and notes it sold gradually, but it was
apparent from Wednesday's announcement that it now feels the
need to prepare for-less favorable conditions.
POTENTIAL SPENDING ON JOBS PLAN
Obama is trying to persuade lawmakers to approve individual
job-creating measures, initially proposed as a $447 billion
tax-cut and spending package. But the plan, which was to
provide short-term stimulus to the economy while a medium-term
plan to cut deficits was developed, was stalled by Senate
Republicans.
In documents made available on Wednesday, the Treasury's
borrowing advisory committee was openly skeptical about the
ability of a congressional "super committee" to bring U.S.
deficits under control.
The 12-member bipartisan panel is considering a range of
plans that would slash deficits by as much as $3 trillion over
10 years. But Democrats and Republicans are still deeply
divided over what mix of spending cuts and revenue increases
are needed. It has until Nov. 23 to produce recommendations.
"The progress of these deliberations is uncertain and
market participants do not have high expectations for the
outcome," said a report by the advisory panel, whose members
are from top Wall Street firms.
They had a much more pessimistic view of likely progress on
deficit reduction than either the White House or the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
For fiscal 2014, the panel forecast a deficit of $812
billion, compared with a $380 billion CBO projection and $476
billion from the White House budget office.
The sense of overall uncertainty was further reflected in
dealers' estimates of future borrowing needs, which range
widely from $950 billion to $2.45 trillion in fiscal 2012 and
$800 billion to $2.25 trillion for fiscal 2013.
The Treasury said it would continue to gradually increase
gross issuance of inflation-indexed notes, known as TIPS, but
it did not specify an amount, saying it needed further feedback
from market participants.
It said it would continue to gradually increase the average
maturity of its debt portfolio, which currently stands just
over 62 months. Although it did not specify a target, minutes
of the Treasury borrowing advisory committee cited a
hypothetical example in which the maturity would rise to 70
months by increasing bond and note issuance on a pro-rata basis
while keeping bills constant.
The department also said it would continue to study two
potential changes -- introduction of its first-ever
floating-rate debt security and allowing bids for bill auctions
to fall into negative territory.
At one point, the Treasury was mulling very-long maturity
securities, possibly of 50 years or more. But Miller said there
were no plans for such issues currently, though it was still
looking at the possibility.
Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Matt Rutherford noted
in the borrowing committee minutes that the floating rate notes
"have many features that make them a potentially attractive
instrument for Treasury, there (is) still a lot of work that
needs to be done on the product related to cost, structure and
demand."
