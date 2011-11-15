MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that he had seen no indication that Republicans are willing to agree to a "balanced" approach of tax increases and spending cuts to reduce budget deficits.
Reid spoke to reporters a few hours after meeting with Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner to see if a deal is possible. A "super committee" of Democrats and Republicans is tasked with finding $1.2 trillion in budget savings by Nov. 23. (Reporting by Donna Smith and Andy Sullivan; editing by Eric Beech)
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Harley Davidson Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kE8X1T) Further company coverage: