WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that he had seen no indication that Republicans are willing to agree to a "balanced" approach of tax increases and spending cuts to reduce budget deficits.

Reid spoke to reporters a few hours after meeting with Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner to see if a deal is possible. A "super committee" of Democrats and Republicans is tasked with finding $1.2 trillion in budget savings by Nov. 23. (Reporting by Donna Smith and Andy Sullivan; editing by Eric Beech)