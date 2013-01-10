By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 10 As Republicans in the U.S.
Congress struggle to find a strategy for forcing big spending
cuts on President Barack Obama, some conservative voices are
warning against taking the country to the brink of a debt
default as the strategy for winning the budget wars.
"We would encourage the administration and the Congress of
the United States, first and foremost, don't default. That's a
bad idea," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice
President Bruce Josten on Thursday.
An historic U.S. government default could send global
financial markets reeling as the world's biggest economy would
not be able to borrow money needed to operate its federal
government or pay certain creditors - many of them in Beijing
and Tokyo.
The matter will come to a head in mid- to late-February,
when the Treasury Department will run out of ways to finance the
country's debt without breaching a $16.4 trillion debt limit set
in law.
A showdown between Democrats and Republicans is looming
after Obama warned that he will not negotiate on the debt limit.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, politically
weakened by recent budget battles including the "fiscal cliff,"
has different ideas. He is insisting that any debt increase be
accompanied by spending cuts and government reforms of a greater
amount than the debt ceiling hike.
Republicans want those savings to be mainly achieved by
reforming huge "entitlement" programs such as the Social
Security retirement plan and the Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
In each of the past four years, Washington has piled an
additional $1 trillion onto its mountain of debt. "It's a big
damn deal," said Josten's boss, Chamber of Commerce President
Thomas Donohue, during a Thursday press conference.
And while the nation's largest business group does not like
the idea of even flirting with default, it does think that
Washington needs to "focus" on its debt problems, Donohue said,
telling reporters that entitlement program savings were its
highest priority in 2013.
Earlier this week, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a
conservative firebrand who unsuccessfully ran in 2012 for the
Republican presidential nomination, issued his own warning of
peril for fellow Republicans.
Engaging in a debt limit fight, he told MSNBC, was "frankly,
a dead loser." In the end, he predicted, Republicans would face
so much pressure that "they'll cave."
That was followed by an op-ed column in Thursday's Wall
Street Journal in which conservative Republican operative Karl
Rove warned his party that it likely will have to "support a
debt increase all Republicans wish" was not necessary and that
Republicans should not hold out for the "perfect."
The Republican goal of winning structural changes to
entitlement programs, Rove also said, may be beyond reach for
now. "That's the cost of losing the 2012 election," he wrote.
MULLING THEIR OPTIONS
Democrats and Republicans are still gauging how best to
position themselves for the upcoming debt limit fight, as well
as additional battles over steep automatic government spending
cuts due to begin on March 1. That will be followed by a March
31 deadline for either enacting additional funding measures or
shutting down government agencies.
Boehner's House Republicans will hold a retreat next week in
Williamsburg, Virginia, to try to map out a strategy. House
Democrats will do the same in early February in Leesburg,
Virginia outside of Washington, D.C.
Spokesmen for Boehner and Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell would not comment directly when asked whether either
leader was willing to chance a government default in their quest
to trim spending.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on
Monday, Boehner said that the debt limit is "one point of
leverage" but not the "ultimate leverage." That, he was quoted
saying, is the automatic spending cuts known as the "sequester."
Boehner spokesman Kevin Smith did not comment directly when
asked whether the Speaker was signaling that he would step away
from the default "cliff."
But Smith said: "The American people simply won't support an
increase in the nation's debt limit unless it is accompanied by
real spending cuts and reforms."
As U.S. government debt races toward the $16.4 trillion
limit, both parties are looking at their options for dealing
with the problem. Here are some of them:
- The Wall Street Journal speculated that monthly debt
ceiling increases could be the best Congress can agree to. That
is a solution that likely would give the Treasury a gigantic
headache in managing the debt;
- Democrats, according to a Senate Democratic aide, are
weighing whether to bring back a mechanism that McConnell
devised for 2011 and 2012: Giving Obama the power to raise the
debt ceiling. If a super-majority of Congress voted against the
move, it could stop it;
- Obama has rejected the idea in the past, but some
Democrats nonetheless are considering using the 14th Amendment
to the U.S. Constitution as a way out. It states that the
"validity of the public debt ... shall not be questioned." So,
they reason, Obama on his own authority could raise the debt
limit. This could stir up a huge legal fight that likely would
unsettle financial markets.
- Minting a $1 trillion platinum coin. It's an oddball idea,
but there has been some discussion of Treasury using the coin to
back additional borrowing;
- A legal scholars' solution: The Senate Democratic aide
said some are wondering whether a determination could be made
that appropriations bills enacted to provide government funding
would supersede the debt limit law, implicitly allowing
continued borrowing.
Amid the warnings against a default, some Republican
lawmakers nonetheless argue that now is the time to take a stand
on the debt limit.
If Obama is unwilling to reduce spending, Senator Jeff
Sessions of Alabama told Reuters, "Republicans should use, will
have to use, for the sake of the country, any leverage they have
to accomplish that goal. And the debt ceiling is one of the
things that can be effective in helping to reduce spending."