BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Republican congressional leaders on Monday repeated their demand that increases in U.S. borrowing authority must be accompanied by spending cuts, despite President Barack Obama's insistence that the two issues be dealt with separately.
Obama must get "serious about spending and the debt limit is the perfect time for it," said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in a statement just moments after Obama concluded a news conference in which he said he would not negotiate on the debt limit.
""The American people do not support raising the debt ceiling without reducing government spending at the same time," said House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.