* 'Buffett Tax' to be unveiled Monday
* Republican leaders call it 'class warfare"
(Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. Republican leaders on
Sunday criticized President Barack Obama's proposal for a new
tax on millionaires, calling it "class warfare" and predicting
it will face heavy opposition in Congress.
Obama is expected to propose a "Buffett Tax" on Monday on
people making more than $1 million a year as part of his
recommendations to a congressional super committee seeking
long-term deficit savings.
Paul Ryan, chairman of the House of Representatives Budget
Committee, and Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican leader, said
the proposal would limit growth and hurt corporate investment
in an already stagnating economy.
"It adds further instability to our system, more
uncertainty and it punishes job creation and those people who
create jobs," Ryan said on Fox News Sunday. "Class warfare may
make for good politics but it makes for rotten economics."
McConnell said Congress had already debated the issue last
year, when Obama and Republicans forged a compromise that
extended the reduced tax rates, approved during the
administration of George W. Bush, for high-earners for two
years.
"It's a bad thing to do in the middle of an economic
downturn," McConnell said on NBC's Meet the Press. "There is
bipartisan opposition to what the president is recommending
already."
The "Buffett Tax" refers to billionaire U.S. investor
Warren Buffett, who wrote last month that rich people like him
often pay less in tax than those who work for them because of
loopholes in the tax code, and can afford to pay more.
Obama will lay out his recommendations in White House Rose
Garden remarks at 10.30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Monday and is
expected to urge steps to raise tax revenue as well as cuts in
spending.
MANDATE TO SEEK SAVINGS
The super committee of six Democratic and six Republican
lawmakers must find at least $1.2 trillion in deficit savings
before the end of the year to avoid painful automatic cuts, and
is mandated to seek savings of up to $1.5 trillion.
Those savings are on top of $917 billion in deficit
reduction agreed to in an August deal to raise the U.S. debt
limit and Obama wants it to go further.
The populist proposal for a millionaire tax would appeal to
Obama's Democratic base heading into the 2012 election, setting
the stage for a battle with Republicans over tax and spending
priorities.
"I just think that's a political move by the president,"
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said
of the millionaire tax on CNN's State of the Union.
"When you pick one area of the economy and you say, we're
going to tax those people because most people are not those
people, that's class warfare," he said.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said on CNN that the
proposal to raise taxes would be a good idea as long as it
targeted "the wealthy and comfortable and those who wouldn't
even notice it."
Congress also is considering Obama's jobs-creation proposal
sent to them earlier this month. Durbin, the No. 2 Senate
Democrat, said a Senate vote on Obama's jobs plan would likely
come in October.
(Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Philip Barbara)