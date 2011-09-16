WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Sounding cooperative but drawing a firm line on tax increases, U.S. House Republican leaders said on Friday they see some areas of possible agreement with President Barack Obama on his jobs plan.

Extending a tax break for businesses that allows them to write off the full value of new equipment purchases is one area of common ground, the leaders said in an open letter to House Republicans.

"We don't question the President's sincerity when he says he has crafted the right prescription for economic recovery," said the letter from Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, Republican Leader Eric Cantor, Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy and Conference Chairman Jeb Hensarling.

"We don't agree with portions of President Obama's proposal and Republicans have a different vision for the steps that need to be taken to help our economy get back to creating jobs," it said. "We are, however, committed to passing legislation to implement the policies in the areas where agreement can be found to support job creation and long-term economic growth." (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Richard Cowan and Donna Smith)