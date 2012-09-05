* Cuts to firefighters cited
* Meeting promised for later on Wednesday
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 The bankrupt California city
of San Bernardino failed to pass an emergency budget plan in the
early hours of Wednesday morning after an acrimonious fight over
plans to sack firefighters.
The city of about 210,000, some 65 miles east of Los
Angeles, filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 1, joining the Bay Area
city of Stockton as a test case for whether financially troubled
municipalities can shed bond payments and possibly pension
obligations via bankruptcy court.
San Bernardino, the third California city to seek bankruptcy
protection, faces a $45.8 million budget deficit for the current
fiscal year, plus an $18 million deficit from the previous year,
according to city managers.
A pre-bankruptcy budget by city managers, which would see
$22.4 million in cuts and eliminate 100 full-time jobs, sparked
heated exchanges at a City Council meeting that stretched beyond
midnight.
The council is expected to reconvene on Wednesday afternoon.
As part of the plan, which demands slashing the city's
budget by 30 percent, 20 firefighter positions would be
eliminated and three of its four fire stations would be
temporarily closed, on a rolling basis, 10 days a month.
According to the city's bankruptcy filing, the greatest debt
burden facing San Bernardino is its soaring pension costs,
especially retirement obligations to the its firefighters and
police.
The city says its unfunded pension obligations are $143.3
million. The California Public Employees' Retirement System
(Calpers) puts the figure at $319.5 million.
It was the planned cuts to the firefighters that left the
emergency budget - which is to serve as the basis of the city's
operating budget through the bankruptcy proceedings - in limbo.
Chas Kelley, a council member, said of the firefighter
proposals: "I am not going to play Russian roulette with the
lives of these residents."
Kelley proposed an alternative plan for cuts inside the fire
department, one approved by the firefighters' union. That plan
passed by 4-3 vote, but Mayor Patrick Morris vetoed it.
Morris called Kelley's proposal "slavish adoption of a union
proposal without analysis," and "loyalty to special interest
groups that trumps the whole idea of a city that acts
intelligently to make public policy."
San Bernardino followed the California cities of Stockton and
Mammoth Lakes in filing for bankruptcy protection. The three
cases are being closely watched by markets as they will be test
cases for how far cities can reduce or eliminate their
obligations to bondholders and pension funds.
Stockton and San Bernardino, in particular, are also shaping
up to be showdowns between Wall Street bondholders and Calpers
over who will get preferential treatment as creditors.