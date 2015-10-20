NEW YORK Oct 20 Possible reform of the U.S.
Treasuries market could take a page from the regulatory overhaul
on Wall Street, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday, but she
warned against imposing the same changes as the stock market on
to the bond market.
"The SEC's regulatory response may contain important
insights for the Treasury market," Securities Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White said in a prepared speech at a
conference on Treasury market structure at the New York Federal
Reserve.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)