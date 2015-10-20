(Adds background, details from White's speech)
NEW YORK Oct 20 Possible reform of the U.S.
Treasuries market could take a page from the regulatory overhaul
on Wall Street, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday, but she
warned against imposing the same changes as the stock market on
to the bond market.
"The SEC's regulatory response may contain important
insights for the Treasury market," Securities Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White said in a prepared speech at a
conference on Treasury market structure at the New York Federal
Reserve.
White said there are similarities between the wild market
swing on Wall Street on May 6, 2010 and what the near $13
trillion Treasuries sector experienced a little more than a year
ago.
The growth in algorithmic trading has changed the landscape
of the Treasuries market, an issue the SEC was looking into for
the stock market before the May 2010 "flash" crash, she said,
Since the equity "flash" crash, SEC has implemented measures
including circuit-breakers and anti-disruptive rules during
episodes of extreme price swings in the stock market.
"A regulatory response needs to be carefully tailored to
apply to active proprietary traders in short time periods when
liquidity is most vulnerable and the risk of price disruption
caused by aggressive short-term trading strategies is highest,"
White said of the SEC rule aimed to curb "aggressive" and
"destabilizing" stock strategies.
Regulators considering possible reform of the Treasuries
market might want to explore tighter oversight on algorithmic
trading and firms that engage in this strategy, which can move
billions of dollars in trades across markets within fractions of
a second. They might also consider rules on more transparency
for non-exchange trading systems, White said.
However, White cautioned against imposing the ever-evolving
rule book on stock market regulations on the Treasuries markets
since they are fundamentally different securities.
"We cannot therefore simply import a program of equity
market regulation into the Treasury markets. Rather, equity
market experience should be put to work to help take stock of
Treasury market structure and regulation," she said.
