* Payroll tax break, jobless benefits due to expire
* Republicans may not support an extension
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 The "super committee" may be
effectively dead but brinkmanship in Congress over taxes and
spending will only escalate as the impending expiration of
several provisions threatens to undermine the U.S. economy.
If Congress does not extend them by the end of the year,
workers will see less money in their paychecks, nearly 2
million jobless people will lose the benefits that help them
make ends meet, and Medicare patients may have a harder time
getting in to see the doctor. Countless businesses will see
their tax bills rise.
Analysts have warned that this effective tax increase,
which would kick in on Jan. 1, could push the economy back into
recession even as it struggles to recover from the last one.
Goldman Sachs economists warned that economic growth could
slow by 1.5 percentage points in early 2012 if all temporary
measures are allowed to expire. Analysts polled by the Federal
Reserve project gross domestic product to grow at a rate of 2.4
percent next year.
"We don't want to get up in the morning and not have some
short-term support for the recovery," said Paul Ballew, chief
economist at Nationwide Insurance.
The uncertainty has frustrated businesses, which have begun
to ramp up pressure on Congress to act.
President Barack Obama proposed extending some of these
elements as part of his now-dead jobs package, and his fellow
Democrats hoped to wrap them into any deal that might have
emerged from the super committee.
Absent a deal, it will be much harder to pass those
elements through a bitterly divided Congress as Republicans and
Democrats try to present themselves as the best stewards of the
U.S. economy in the 2012 election campaign.
Any super committee deal would have been fast-tracked
through Congress. Votes would have been guaranteed in the House
of Representatives and the Senate, and lawmakers would have
been unable to change the bill.
The usual procedural hurdles that enable a single lawmaker
to delay legislation by up to a week in the Senate would have
been set aside.
Now, Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid must find at least
seven Republican votes and a week's worth of time to pass these
elements through the Senate. There is no guarantee that
Republicans, who control the House, will even bring them up for
a vote.
BROAD-BASED STIMULUS
Payroll tax cuts and jobless benefits are among the most
effective ways to boost the economy because they put money in
the hands of people who spend it quickly, according to the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Republicans backed a one-year payroll tax cut from 6.2
percent to 4.2 percent and an extension of enhanced jobless
benefits last year, but that was part of a larger tax package
that included elements they wanted, such as an income-tax cut
for the wealthy.
Many have said they are not inclined to extend the payroll
tax for another year on the grounds that businesses would react
more favorably to permanent changes in tax law.
Enhanced unemployment benefits likewise face widespread
skepticism from Republicans.
Jobless benefits, which average $296 per week, normally run
out after six months, but additional federal aid has stretched
the deadline to as high as 99 weeks during an economic downturn
that has created record numbers of long-term unemployed.
But after pushing for steep spending cuts all year,
Republicans will likely to be reluctant to back these two
provisions without further spending cuts to offset their
combined cost of $168 billion.
"Certainly, we would want to make sure that they are paid
for," the super committee's top Republican, Representative Jeb
Hensarling, said on Fox News Sunday.
Other expiring elements are typically renewed without as
much drama.
Congress has routinely pushed back a planned cut to doctors
and hospitals who accept patients under the Medicare health
program for the elderly, and will have to do so again at the
end of this year, a move that has happened so many times it is
known as the "doc fix" on Capitol Hill.
Other elements, such as a "patch" to the alternative
minimum tax to prevent it from hitting middle-class taxpayers
and business credits for research and new purchases, also are
routinely extended.
Congress traditionally renews about 60 of these each year,
though they were allowed to lapse for much of 2010 before being
reinstated retroactively.
